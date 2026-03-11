Eversource Introduces Mobile Training Unit to Enhance Line Crew Safety and Efficiency

Eversource is adding a new mobile training unit to its fleet to bring on-demand technical courses directly to its lineworkers across Connecticut. Starting this month, the Agile Technical Training Unit will begin crisscrossing the state, providing Eversource crews with critical instruction at the company’s area work centers where they’re stationed – allowing for more frequent training and faster, safer adoption of new equipment that supports reliability for customers.

“Our highly skilled lineworkers undergo rigorous training to safely work on the electric system, but typically have to travel to our training facility in Berlin, which can be an hour-plus drive for some," said Eversource Vice President of Safety, Training, and Fleet Operations Cliff Williams. "The Agile Technical Training Unit will allow us to ‘meet them where they are’ and continue to foster a culture of learning and development that not only benefits our employees but our customers as well. From providing technical training to newer members of our workforce more often to closing the gap for how long it takes to train our crews to deploy new electric equipment, this innovative training model ensures that our dedicated employees who work every day to keep the lights on are safe, efficient and always growing in their craft, which leads to enhanced reliability and service quality for customers.”

In addition to reinforcing safety in the field, Eversource’s Agile Technical Training Unit will improve the energy company’s operational efficiency by providing increased accessibility to training for its crews across Connecticut. To complement annual refresher courses that are held at Eversource’s central training yard in Berlin, this mobile unit will bring new equipment trainings and additional hands-on instruction straight to the company’s lineworkers at area work centers around the state – reducing the time it takes for critical trainings to be completed and ensuring proficiency for crews as they work year-round to provide superior service to customers.

This is just the latest example of how Eversource is investing in innovative solutions to ensure the safety and reliability of the electric system, such as the company’s Rapid Pole technology, which has helped expedite power restoration during storm-related outages with pole damage and automated technology like smart switches to help isolate outages and reroute power when needed – restoring service faster for customers.

For more information about the energy company’s commitment to safety for both customers and employees, please visit Eversource.com.