SRP's Grunt Olympics Showcases Future Lineworker Talent

Today, on March 6, SRP’s Lineman Apprenticeship Program hosted the Grunt Olympics in Arizona. This physical agility test brought together dozens of program hopefuls looking to become journeymen lineworkers.

The Grunt Olympics featured a series of physically demanding events designed by program supervisors to simulate on-the-job activities, including:

Sawtooth Showdown (Wood pole sawing)

The Iron Ascent (50-foot Kettlebell tower pull)

The Big Dig (Pole digging)

Mystery Event

