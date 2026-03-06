SRP's Grunt Olympics Showcases Future Lineworker Talent

The event featured challenging activities like wood pole sawing, tower pulling, and pole digging, providing a competitive platform for program hopefuls to demonstrate their readiness for a career in the line trade.
March 6, 2026
Today, on March 6, SRP’s Lineman Apprenticeship Program hosted the Grunt Olympics in Arizona. This physical agility test brought together dozens of program hopefuls looking to become journeymen lineworkers. 

The Grunt Olympics featured a series of physically demanding events designed by program supervisors to simulate on-the-job activities, including:

  • Sawtooth Showdown (Wood pole sawing)
  • The Iron Ascent (50-foot Kettlebell tower pull)
  • The Big Dig (Pole digging)
  • Mystery Event

Stay tuned to T&D World's website for a future photo gallery and subscribe to the Lineman Life enewsletter, which will feature the photos in its March 20 issue. 

Also, if you are testing your lineman hopefuls in an innovative way, we would love to hear about it. Send your photos, video clips and stories to Amy Fischbach, Head of Content for T&D World to help us create awareness about the lifelong career opportunities in line work. 

Practicing for the Grunt Olympics

SRP posted a video of the participants hard at work on its LinkedIn page

