Avangrid Subsidiaries Demonstrate Strong Preparedness and Response During Blizzard

Avangrid has announced the successful storm response by subsidiaries Central Maine Power (CMP), New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG), and United Illuminating (UI) during a recent snow storm.

The snow storm and gusting wind caused outages across the companies’ service areas in Maine, upstate New York, and Connecticut, which were resolved due to strong preparation and restoration efforts.

CMP staged extra crews at its service centers across regions of Maine ahead of the storm. The company responded to more than 4,900 outages caused by the storm.

In southern CT, UI’s service territory was affected by heavy snow and wind. Additional staffing was secured and the crews restored power to over 6,000 customers. NYSEG pre-staged 40 additional line crews in its Brewster division to assist with restoration efforts in the area.

The companies’ preparation and restoration efforts helped them to respond quickly to all outages for continued reliable service. By pre staging crews, coordinating with local emergency partners, and leveraging ongoing investments in system resilience, Avangrid’s utilities were able to restore power safely, and in a timely manner, across all affected regions.

The company will continue strengthening its infrastructure and storm response capabilities to ensure customers remain supported during future severe weather events.