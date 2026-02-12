FirstEnergy’s Jersey Central Power & Light to Complete Local Power Grid Upgrades in Northern Monmouth County

FirstEnergy electric company, Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) is completing major upgrades to the local power grid in northern Monmouth County.

The work is designed to reinforce the electric system and deliver more reliable service for nearly 25,000 homes and businesses across Marlboro Township, Holmdel Township, Matawan Borough, Aberdeen Township and Middletown Township. While replacement of equipment originally installed in the 1970s is worked upon, key work of the project includes:

Upgrading 10 miles of existing power lines with stronger, modern wire.

Replacing older wooden poles with new, more durable ones made of wood, steel and wood‑laminated structures.

Adding a second set of lines along the corridor to offer multiple pathways to keep the power on when problems arise.

Construction has started in mid‑2025 and is expected to be completed in the spring. The upgrades will not only increase the capacity of the transmission system but also provide a strong foundation for the area's growing energy needs.

Once completed, the upgrades will help:

Reduce the number of outages

Restore service faster when problems do arise.

Prepare for growing energy use in the area.

The approximately $30 million project is part of Energize365, FirstEnergy's long-term investment program to modernize and strengthen the electric grid. FirstEnergy plans to invest $28 billion between 2025 and 2029 to build a smarter, more resilient grid that meets the evolving needs of communities across the service area.

"Reliable power is essential for every home and business in Monmouth County, and these upgrades give our communities a stronger, more resilient electric system built for the future,” said Doug Mokoid, FirstEnergy's President of New Jersey. “By reinforcing this corridor with modern equipment and new backup lines, we're creating a stronger system that can better withstand storms and other conditions that lead to outages and will support the region's growth."