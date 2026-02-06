Terna Initiates Planned Removal of Electricity Poles in Florence

Terna’s planned removal of electricity poles in the municipality of Florence has begun with the demolition of a pylon in an area near the San Giovanni di Dio Hospital, as part of an initiation of a three-week initial stage of work to remove around 2 km of overhead power lines and a total of seven pylons.

The effort is part of the broader plan to rationalize and modernize the electricity grid in Florence. The company plans to invest more than $53.05 million in the project, which will guarantee greater security, efficiency, and sustainability for the local electricity grid.

At the end of the first cycle of demolitions, Terna has planned three further rationalization interventions to run from early 2026, involving the municipalities of Scandicci and Impruneta as well as the municipality of Florence. The second stage will help destroy another 12 km of overhead power lines and 61 pylons.

At the end of the entire schedule of demolitions, of 14 km of overhead power lines and 68 pylons it will be possible to restore around 50 hectares currently occupied by infrastructure to the community: an area similar to that of about 45 football pitches. The dismantling of the pylons will allow the recovery of around 200 tons of iron and 40 tons of conductors and guarding cables to be sent to specialist operators for re-use.

Terna, in collaboration with the municipal administration and prefecture of Florence, will adopt temporary road re-direction measures for the entire duration of the works, with appropriate signage to ensure operational safety and limit the impact on traffic.