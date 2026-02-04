PG&E Prepares to Support Energy Reliability for Super Bowl LX Events Across the Bay Area

Super Bowl LX will take place on Sunday, Feb. 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, bringing significant national and international attention to the Bay Area. In advance of the game and related events, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has been conducting preparations to support safe and reliable electric and gas service for customers throughout Super Bowl week.

PG&E’s planning efforts began in September, ahead of the announcement of the participating teams. Crews have focused on readiness for event venues across the Bay Area to help ensure continuity of service during Super Bowl-related activities.

Levi’s Stadium is served primarily by Silicon Valley Power (SVP). PG&E supports SVP as a transmission service provider, including delivering power to the stadium’s substation.

Across the broader Bay Area, PG&E has coordinated with local governments and public safety partners to support preparedness and safety efforts associated with Super Bowl events.

“This week is about more than football. It’s about the communities we serve every day. PG&E is committed to helping keep the Bay Area running safely and reliably so customers, visitors and local businesses can enjoy the celebrations with confidence,” said Vincent Davis, Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President, Customer Experience.

As part of its preparations, PG&E has worked with the Super Bowl 60 Bay Area Host Committee (BAHC), the National Football League (NFL), and public safety and law enforcement agencies in San Francisco, the East Bay and the South Bay to plan for activities before, during and after the game.

Pre-event preparation activities have included:

Conducting venue-specific inspections of electric and gas facilities at locations hosting high-profile events

Identifying overhead and underground transformers considered at risk

Inspecting and updating essential operating equipment

Confirming generation needs, including temporary generation options

Reviewing inventories of materials and fleet resources

“This level of coordination demonstrates how all teams are coming together as one to build resilience into the system and deliver a seamless experience for our hometowns during this high-profile event,” said Angie Gibson, PG&E Vice President of Emergency Preparedness & Response.

To support continuous response capability, PG&E has activated its system-wide Emergency Operations Center, along with local emergency response centers in San Francisco and San Jose. Additional crews will be on duty on Super Bowl Sunday.