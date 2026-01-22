CenterPoint Energy Prepares for Weekend Winter Weather, Secures Additional Frontline Workers as ERCOT Issues Weather Watch and Texas Declares State of Emergency

CenterPoint Energy is preparing for forecasted winter weather expected to affect parts of Texas this weekend. To support emergency response efforts, the company has secured more than 600 additional frontline workers, bringing the total workforce available for storm response to approximately 3,300 employees and contractors.

The expanded workforce supplements approximately 200 personnel staffing the company’s Emergency Operations Center and about 2,500 internal line workers, local contractors and vegetation management teams already positioned across the system. The Emergency Operations Center was activated on the morning of Jan. 21 and is expected to remain operational through the weekend as the company implements its cold weather action plan.

Additional personnel include line workers, vegetation management resources and damage assessors. CenterPoint has also established three staging sites in strategic locations across the northern portion of the Greater Houston service area to pre-position crews, equipment and materials for potential restoration activities.

CenterPoint continues to monitor weather forecasts, deploy cold weather mitigations and coordinate with government officials and emergency agencies. Preparation activities include inspecting critical equipment, performing enhanced tree trimming, positioning compressed natural gas trucks at strategic locations, monitoring weather stations and conducting other readiness measures.

“The teams are mobilized across the area now, performing pre-storm checks, conducting additional tree trimming, and preparing to respond to any impacts on our system from the forecasted winter weather conditions, including icy weather, strong winds, and wintry precipitation. We will remain alert and continue to coordinate with local officials, and we urge our customers to stay weather alert, take steps to prepare now and have an emergency plan in place,” said Don Daigler, CenterPoint’s senior vice president, emergency preparedness and response.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued a Weather Watch for the region from Saturday through Tuesday, and the governor of Texas has declared a state of emergency.