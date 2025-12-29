Avangrid Utilities Prepared for 2025-26 Winter Storm Season Across Northeast

Avangrid has announced that its U.S. utility companies have completed coordinated preparations for the 2025-26 winter storm season, including emergency response training, operational planning and customer outreach across New York and New England.

The preparations involve New York State Electric & Gas, Rochester Gas and Electric, Central Maine Power and United Illuminating, which together serve more than 3.4 million customers. The utilities said the efforts are focused on maintaining reliable service during severe weather and helping customers stay safe and manage energy costs.

“Preparing for winter storms and severe weather is at the very core of our mission and commitment to our customers,” said Avangrid Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Miranda. “By strengthening coordination with emergency management agencies and expanding outreach of programs that help customers manage energy costs and understand safety protocols, we are reinforcing our commitment to safety, resilience and reliable service for the communities we serve.”

Each utility conducted annual emergency response training ahead of the winter season, reviewing storm preparedness procedures, response coordination and best practices. The companies said they work closely with state and county emergency management agencies during both training exercises and active storm response to reduce outage impacts and restore service safely.

As part of its winter readiness efforts, Avangrid said members of its corporate communications team completed Incident Command System public information officer training to improve coordination and clarity of communications during major weather events.

The utilities are also promoting existing customer programs designed to help manage winter energy use and costs, including efficiency assessments, bill tracking tools and financial assistance options. The companies said they will continue to provide safety guidance and outage updates through digital platforms and direct customer notifications throughout the storm season.