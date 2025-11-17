IFS and Anthropic Launch AI Solution to Support Frontline Workers in Critical Industries

At its Industrial X Unleashed event, IFS and Anthropic announced a partnership to expand the use of artificial intelligence in essential industries, introducing Resolve, the first in a series of AI solutions designed to support field workers and improve operational outcomes.

The collaboration combines IFS Nexus Black’s industrial expertise with Anthropic’s AI capabilities. IFS Nexus Black has spent decades supporting operations in factories, plants, and infrastructure systems worldwide, while Anthropic is known for developing AI with a focus on safety and reliability.

“Partnering with Anthropic is about more than just their best-in-class AI models, it is also their commitment to responsible, safe AI – that’s non-negotiable when serving industries where, some days, life is on the line,” said Kriti Sharma, CEO at IFS Nexus Black. “These hardcore industries are where the real AI revolution is happening. It’s not the AI of tabloid headlines. It’s the lifeline for the workers that keep the lights on, the cupboards stocked, and the world turning.”

AI for Field Operations and Disaster Response

Resolve is designed to meet the challenges faced by technicians across aerospace, defense, construction, energy, utilities, natural resources, and telecommunications. The platform uses Anthropic’s Claude AI to interpret multi-modal data, including video, audio, temperature, pressure, and complex schematics. It connects technicians to the right equipment, predicts and prevents faults, reduces paperwork, and automatically transcribes field observations.

These industries are grappling with aging infrastructure, workforce shortages, and unpredictable disruptions, while facing growing demand for AI and industrial infrastructure. Generic consumer-focused AI tools are often ill-suited to these high-stakes, asset-heavy environments.

“Anthropic combines frontier AI capabilities with the safety and reliability that industries require. IFS has unquestionable expertise in the complex realities of the industrial world – they have proven they can activate and apply AI in capital intensive and asset heavy environments. Together, we’re deploying AI where stakes are highest,” said Garvan Doyle, Applied AI Lead at Anthropic.

Supporting Disaster Response

Resolve is already being applied to improve disaster response, a growing concern as extreme weather events and climate-related losses rise. In the U.S., 27 weather disasters with billion-dollar losses occurred last year, up from 14 in 2019, and weather-related losses now account for roughly 36% of GDP.

Field technicians are central to disaster relief, often working in dangerous conditions to restore power and critical services. Resolve enables planners to predict which areas will be affected, prioritize field responses, coordinate mutual aid between utilities, and guide on-site repairs using image or video analysis. Parts and resources can also be automatically redirected where they are most urgently needed.

Utilities using Resolve can restore power after major events up to 40% faster than before, improving service continuity for hospitals, schools, and communities.