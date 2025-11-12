IID Launches Five-Year Program to Replace 8,000 Power Poles

The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) Board of Directors has approved a five-year plan to replace more than 8,000 wooden power poles across its 6,000-square-mile service area. The $43.6 million investment aims to maintain critical infrastructure and enhance reliability for customers.

Beginning in January 2026, line-construction crews will replace 1,488 transmission poles and 6,570 distribution poles — 3,573 in the Coachella Valley and 2,997 in the Imperial Valley. Most work will occur while power lines remain energized to reduce service interruptions.

“IID’s electrical system will see significant upgrades in the coming years, and this project is an important step in strengthening the grid,” said IID Board Chairwoman Gina Dockstader.

The pole replacement program is part of IID’s Electrical System Capital Improvement Plan and the Powering Our Communities Together initiative, which focuses on infrastructure investments and cost-effective system improvements.

In addition to pole replacements, the project will include the installation of new transformers, insulators, crossarms, switches, and other hardware as needed. Where feasible, anti-cascading features will be added to reduce the risk of multiple pole failures.

IID will continue its three-year inspection program, which reviews about 1,000 wooden poles per month through June 2028. The District is also evaluating alternative materials and designs, such as direct-embedded steel poles, steel trusses, corrosion-resistant wraps, and overhead covered conductors, to further enhance system durability.

IID currently provides electric service to 166,000 meters and maintains more than 100,000 power poles across its service area.