Terna Begins Modernization of 220 kV Power Line in the Province of Naples

Terna has begun work to modernize the 220 kV power line between the electrical substation in Frattamaggiore and the Sant’Antimo Primary Cabin in the province of Naples.

The $30.05 million project involves the construction of a new underground line of around 8 km in length, which will run along the existing route in the municipalities of Sant’Antimo, Sant’Arpino, Grumo Nevano, Frattamaggiore and Frattaminore. The cable will be produced with XLPE (extruded cross-linked polyethylene) insulation, a latest-generation technology, which guarantees the greatest reliability, efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The work, which is expected to be completed within 20 months, will demolish 5 km of overhead lines and 17 supports for the existing power line, releasing upto 17 hectares of land in densely populated areas.

The project will be carried out in partnership with local administrations and in line with Terna’s approach of listening to and engaging with communities. It will allow the renovation of aged infrastructure in a highly urbanized area, improving the quality and security of the electricity service while minimizing the impact of the infrastructure on the landscape.

The project is part of Terna's Development Plan to rationalize and upgrade the Neapolitan electricity grid, which will also involve the 220 kV ‘Patria – Sant'Antimo’ power line. A new underground cable line approximately 8 km long will be built, allowing the demolition of over 6 km of overhead lines and 18 pylons, with a total recovery of approximately 21 hectares of land. The project will involve the municipalities of Naples, Marano di Napoli, Mugnano di Napoli, Melito di Napoli and Sant'Antimo.