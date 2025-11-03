Consumers Energy Unveils Public Safety Power Shutoff Policy to Strengthen Community Safety

Consumers Energy has launched its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) policy, a proactive measure to reduce the continued spread of wildfires and protect communities during periods of extreme weather or other public safety threats, in an effort to strengthen community safety.

The PSPS policy, established following guidance from the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) and in collaboration with emergency management partners, allows Consumers Energy to proactively shut off power in targeted areas as a last option and help prevent utility equipment from contributing to wildfire risks. The policy will be activated when severe weather or other extreme conditions create a high risk for wildfires or pose a danger to people, property, and critical infrastructure.

The role of Public Safety Power Shutoffs:

· Advance Notifications: Communities and customers will receive alerts through various communications channels typically 48–24 hours before an event.

· Real-Time Monitoring: Monitoring of weather, vegetation, and fire conditions in close coordination with public safety officials.

· Regular Updates: Provide status updates during the event and notify customers about power restoration.

· Community Support: Provide resources and assistance throughout and after the PSPS event.

· Restoration Efforts: Power will be restored as quickly and safely as possible once hazardous conditions have passed and crews have inspected the system.

Michigan experiences an average of 10,000 to 12,000 wildfires each year, most of which are small. However, even small fires destroy homes and property, with an estimated 100 homes lost or damaged annually.

Historically, Michigan has faced wildfire challenges with three fires in the nation. In the past 12 years alone, Michigan's Lower Peninsula has experienced 2,537 wildfires, burning more than 22,861 acres.

Consumers Energy is investing in wildfire mitigation strategies to strengthen Michigan's electric grid and support communities as part of the Reliability Roadmap. The PSPS policy is one of the several plans in Consumers Energy’s wildfire risk mitigation plan, alongside prioritized line clearing in high-risk areas, enhanced inspections and wildfire risk modeling. The efforts help improve situational awareness, operational readiness, and vegetation management to reduce wildfire ignition risks.