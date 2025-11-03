Hawaiian Electric Reports More Than 1,400 Double Pole Removal in 2025

As part of a multi-year plan to improve safety, reliability and neighborhood aesthetics, Hawaiian Electric has removed more than 1,400 double poles to reach its goal for 2025 more than two months before schedule.

By 2028, Hawaiian Electric plans to remove more than 9,400 double poles across Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii island. More than 5,000 double poles have been removed until now.

Hawaiian Electric owns about 168,000 utility poles, which hold several sets of lines. The multiple thinner wires, located highest up on the pole, are power lines carrying electric current, while the thicker lines located lower on the pole belong to either telephone, cable or internet providers and do not carry electric current. City or state streetlights and wiring can also be attached to the pole.

A double pole is created when Hawaiian Electric replaces a pole, and all or some of the equipment, such as telecom lines and street or traffic lights, from the older pole not yet transferred to the new pole. As a result, two utility poles remain side by side until all equipment is transferred to the new pole and the old pole is removed.

When a double pole is created, the owners of attached equipment (County, State, Charter, Hawaiian Telcom, Lumen, Servpac, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, etc.) are informed to complete their transfers to the new pole for the old pole to be removed safely.

Hawaiian Electric receives reports about low-hanging lines and damaged poles owned by telecommunications companies. Reporting issues to the appropriate utility will help facilitate timely efforts to ensure safe, continued service.