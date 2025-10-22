Entergy Mississippi Advances Power Infrastructure with Vicksburg Facility

Entergy Mississippi announced the development of the Vicksburg Advanced Power Station, a 754-megawatt combined-cycle combustion-turbine plant planned for the former Baxter Wilson Steam Electric Station site. This project is part of the company’s broader grid-upgrade initiative, “Superpower Mississippi,” aimed at replacing aging generation units with more efficient resources.

The new facility, along with other plants already announced in Greenville and Ridgeland, is designed to support Entergy Mississippi’s approximately 459,000 customers by delivering more efficient, reliable, and affordable power.

Modern natural-gas plants like the one planned are roughly 40% more fuel-efficient than older plants, resulting in long-term savings for customers. In the short term, the company estimates that the timing of this and other new generation units — coinciding with large industrial investments in the region — could reduce forecasted bill increases by 16 % over the next five years.

The announcement highlights that building the facility now, rather than on the original schedule, is expected to save customers roughly $1.3 billion in materials and equipment costs. Additionally, Entergy Mississippi anticipates about $700 million in fuel-cost savings over the life of the new units, thanks to the modern technology and fuel flexibility in the generation portfolio.

Haley Fisackerly, President and CEO of Entergy Mississippi said, “These upgrades are not only important to keeping bills affordable for customers, but also to making sure we have the capacity to promote economic development, recruit new and higher paying jobs, and power residential, commercial, industrial and technology growth for Mississippi’s future.”

Governor Tate Reeves said, “Today, we are in a global race to secure leadership in the emerging industries of the future – and one of the most critical ingredients in this race is energy. A top priority of mine will be continuing to bring more available, affordable and reliable energy to our state. Entergy’s massive $1.2 billion investment will help us further solidify Mississippi as a leader in American energy production. This is another historic day for energy and economic development in Mississippi.”

The investment is valued at approximately $1.2 billion and is expected to generate more than 560 construction jobs over the coming years, with about 21 full-time jobs once the plant is operational. The facility will primarily use natural gas and is designed to support blended hydrogen in the future — consistent with Entergy Mississippi’s other advanced plants under development.