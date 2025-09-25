Terna Announces Authorization for New Underground Cable Connections in Municipality of Altamura, Italy

Following the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security’s authorization procedure for two new underground cable connections on the Altamura electricity grid, within the Metropolitan City of Bari, Terna has published a notice listing the plots of land in the area to be affected by the works.

The company will invest $62.82 million in the project, which involves the construction of two 150 kV power lines, with a total length of 18 km, including a 17 km underground section and the remaining portion overhead.

Specifically, a 5 km underground cable connection will be built between the Altamura Nord primary transformer room and the Altamura transformer, owned by the local distributor. Another 13 km long overhead-underground connection (12 km of underground cable) will connect the Altamura Nord primary transformer room to the Matera electrical substation. The infrastructure will be linked to the existing Matera-Altamura All line.

The project will not only help strengthen the local grid, increasing its resilience and efficiency in line with the growing demand for electricity, but also improve the quality of the service for citizens and businesses. Terna designed the project considering the environmental and social criteria, to ensure its best integration within the landscape, reducing its visual and environmental impact, and promoting a responsible use of natural resources.

Citizens, and owners of the plots of land affected in particular, are requested to consult the project documents at the offices of the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, the Puglia Region and the Municipality of Altamura. The documents may also be consulted online, by downloading them at the link specified in Altamura’s public notice board, and on the Puglia Region’s website.

Any observations on the project are expected to be submitted within 30 days of publication of the notice, to the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security and Terna.

Terna manages over 4,000 km of high-voltage and extra-high-voltage power lines and 61 electrical substations in Puglia. Investments of $3.79 billion are allocated to the region under the 2025-2034 Development Plan.