Stream Data Centers, ComEd Break Ground on New Substation for Data Center Campus in Elk Grove Village

Stream Data Centers has joined ComEd and Elk Grove Village to inaugurate ComEd’s new 260 MW substation to support the data center developer’s third campus in Elk Grove Village.

After development of Stream’s Chicago I and Chicago II, the third hyperscale campus will feature over 1.2 million square feet across three buildings in Illinois. While engineering and design for the project started in 2023, construction is currently under progress.

Titled as ORDC, the campus will offer configurable, high-efficiency hybrid cooling solutions, access to renewable energy options and ample connectivity and security to supplement the region’s advantages while enabling hyperscale customers to leverage the affordable, reliable power in the ComEd service territory.

"This development represents a significant investment in our community's digital infrastructure,” said Craig Johnson, Mayor of Elk Grove Village. “The new Stream data center campus will help foster innovation and economic growth while reinforcing our commitment to the tech community and the broader goal of fostering a welcoming business environment.”