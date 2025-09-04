Brazilian Energy Distributor Neoenergia Delivers Second Section of Alto Paranaiba Transmission Line

Neoenergia has delivered another section of the Alto Paranaiba transmission line, in the north of Minas Gerais.

The phase includes the expansion of the Arinos II and Paracatu IV substations, with the installation of 819 MVar, as well as the construction of a 500 kV transmission line with 794 towers crossing seven municipalities: Arinos, Bonfinopolis de Minas, Dom Bosco, Natalandia, Paracatu, Riachinho and Unai.

The project aims to implement structural works to increase transmission capacity between the northern region of Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo, taking into account updated potentials that are more in line with the current context of expanding renewable energy sources. The remaining stages of the project will be delivered by the end of 2025.

Neoenergia has started commercial operation of the Pocoes III/Medeiros Neto II section in Bahia, which is part of the Morro do Chapeu project transmission line. The company has also put into operation two transmission lines of the Vale do Itajai transmission project in Santa Catarina, which comprises of three substations and 86 kms of transmission lines suspended from 218 towers.

Neoenergia ended the first half of 2025 with investments of around $3.47 million dedicated to the final construction of the lines and substations of the lots acquired in auctions. The company will complete the transmission investment cycle by the end of 2025.