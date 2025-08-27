Brazilian Energy Distributor Neoenergia Begins Commercial Operation of a Transmission Line Section in Bahia

Neoenergia has begun commercial operation of the Poções III/Medeiros Neto II transmission line section in Bahia, part of the Morro do Chapéu project. Construction was completed in the second quarter, with 633 MVA installed at the Poções III and Medeiros Neto II substations, allowing the project to enter service in August.

This section spans 317 kilometers, includes 629 towers, and operates at 500 kV. It is the fourth of five sections in the Morro do Chapéu project to be delivered. The project is part of Lot 2 of the auction held by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) in 2020.

The Morro do Chapéu project totals 1,091 kilometers and extends across Bahia, Minas Gerais, and Espírito Santo. It will support the expansion of the basic grid in the southern Northeast, supply contracted power plants in the region, and increase connection capacity for new generation projects. It is also expected to enhance the quality of energy supply in the extreme south of Bahia, where Neoenergia operates distribution through Neoenergia Coelba.

Neoenergia reported investments of nearly R$ 1.9 billion in the first half of the year, directed toward the completion of lines and substations for auctioned lots. The company plans to finalize its transmission investment cycle by the end of 2025.