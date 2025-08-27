Alternergy’s 128 MW Tanay Rizal Wind Power Project Receives Approval

The Energy Regulatory Commission for the Phillippines has approved the 500 kV integration of Alternergy’s 128 MW Tanay Rizal Wind Power Project into the Luzon transmission backbone.

In its decision, the ERC approved the application of Alternergy Tanay Wind Corporation (ATWC), a subsidiary of Alternergy Holdings Corporation (ALTER), to develop and own a point-to-point transmission facility. This involves constructing two (2) double circuit, 500 kV transmission line and a 500 kV switchyard with a 1 x150 MVA transformer, worth $50 million.

The ERC also approved a two-stage interconnection scheme including an interim and a final connection. As an interim connection scheme, the ERC approved a bus-in connection to the existing 500 kV San Jose-Tayabas transmission backbone of the Luzon Grid, pending completion of the proposed Baras 500 kV Substation of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), which is the final connection scheme. In its decision, the ERC also directed NGCP to expedite the filing and completion of the NGCP Baras 500 kV Substation.

“This is an innovative interconnection scheme that enables our Tanay Wind Power Project to meet its commitment under the Administration’s Green Energy Auction 2 (GEA 2),” said Gerry P. Magbanua, ATWC president. “With NGCP and ERC’s support, our interconnection schemes for our Tanay and Alabat Wind Power Projects demonstrate Alternergy’s capability to design innovative solutions to critical transmission access for renewable energy infrastructure.”

The Tanay Wind Power Project is part of Alternergy's portfolio of renewable energy projects, supporting the company's Road to 500 MW capacity goal by 2026.