Four Colorado Utilities Collaborate to Explore Transmission Solutions

Four of Colorado’s public power and distribution cooperative utilities, Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities), CORE Electric Cooperative (CORE), Platte River Power Authority and United Power, have collaborated to explore an innovative transmission solution to better serve their member-customers.

The collaboration aims to reduce electric transmission congestion, enhance system reliability and expand access to renewable energy sources, while supporting the State of Colorado’s carbon reduction goals. A new transmission solution will also benefit the utilities by allowing them to better access generation and share transmission resources.

“We expect our growth to continue, so addressing transmission congestion is critical,” said Mark A. Gabriel, President and CEO of United Power. “A more reliable transmission route would help to stabilize costs and increase reliability for current and future members in the cooperative’s service territory.”

Springs Utilities, Platte River Power Authority and United Power will join the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) Regional Transmission Organization on April 1, 2026, to help manage costs and maintain reliability. CORE is also evaluating market participation, including the SPP. The four utilities will continue to evaluate future transmission options to support each utility’s needs while advancing shared goals for reliability, affordability and sustainability.