CenterPoint Energy’s Initiative Delivers 45% Reduction in Customer Outage Minutes Across Houston in First Half of Year

CenterPoint Energy has announced significant improvements in reliability for its Houston-area customers, with the total electric service outage minutes reduced by approximately 45% through June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024.

The reduction in outages or service interruptions is followed by various resiliency actions taken by CenterPoint to strengthen the electric system, improve reliability and reduce the impact and duration of outages, as part of its Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI). Additionally, CenterPoint customers across Greater Houston have experienced about 33% fewer outages related to trees, branches, and other vegetation coming in contact with electrical equipment in 2025 as compared to 2024.

From January 1 through June 30, 2025, CenterPoint customers experienced shorter outages, including more than 20 million less outage minutes per month, and a 45% reduction in the duration of outages for individual customers. Moreover, outages year-to-date have decreased by 41 million minutes compared to the five-year average since 2020.

CenterPoint has completed a series of critical actions and improvements, including:

· Installing 32,000+ stronger, storm-resilient poles built to withstand extreme winds;

· Clearing higher-risk vegetation near 7,000+ miles of power lines;

· Installing 5,150+ automation devices capable of self-healing; and

· Undergrounding 400+ miles of power lines.

CenterPoint will continue to strengthen the system and further improve reliability through a series of long-term investments, including the company's $3.2 billion Systemwide Resiliency Plan (SRP). The SRP is designed to improve resiliency against more extreme weather of the future; increase reliability for Houston customers, with a goal of reducing outages by nearly 1 billion minutes into 2029; and achieve a public goal of becoming the most resilient coastal grid in the country.