Jersey Central Power & Light Initiates Work for Infrastructure Upgrades in Central New Jersey

Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) has started work in central New Jersey for infrastructure upgrades to enhance the regional power grid and improve service reliability for residents and businesses in Ocean and Burlington counties.

The project involves clearing brush along 14 miles of existing right-of-way for new utility poles that will support a high-voltage power line. The line will help enhance the efficiency and reliability of electricity delivery while providing a backup power source for the lights if wires or equipment on the region’s primary line are damaged or must be taken out of service.

The work will cover multiple communities, including North Hanover Township, New Hanover, Plumsted Township and Jackson Township, benefiting customers across these areas and their surrounding communities.

While construction is expected to begin in early September, helicopters will be used to install equipment and string power lines in areas that are difficult to access by ground. The approach will offer a safe, efficient and environmentally friendly alternative to using heavy equipment, which would require building roads or clearing large paths.

Helicopters minimize landscape disruption, enhance worker safety and accelerate the construction process by flying in materials and placing them with precision. The project is expected to be completed in June 2026.

As part of the work, new and existing overhead high-voltage lines along the project route will be upgraded to stronger wires to better handle increased capacity and will be more resilient during storms. The project is part of Energize365, FirstEnergy's grid evolution program focused on investing $28 billion between 2025 and 2029 across its six-state footprint to create a smarter, more secure grid.