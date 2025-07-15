Smart Switches Help Ameren Missouri Reduce Power Outages During Severe Weather in 2025

In a year marked by extreme weather events across Missouri, Ameren Missouri reports a milestone in system reliability. Severe conditions in 2025 — including ice storms, high winds, and multiple tornadoes — caused widespread damage across the state. Despite these challenges, Ameren Missouri stated that its smart switch technology helped prevent over 150,000 customer outages during major storms in the first half of the year, surpassing the company’s previous annual high recorded in 2023.

Smart switches are automated devices that monitor electric distribution lines and redirect power when outages are detected. By isolating damaged segments of the grid, these devices allow electricity to flow from alternate sources, minimizing the scale and duration of outages. Customers affected may experience only a brief flicker as power is rerouted.

Key data points from Ameren Missouri include:

59,000 outages avoided during the March 14 tornado outbreak

43 million outage minutes avoided in the first six months of 2025

325,000 outages prevented since 2021 during major storms

Nearly 90 million outage minutes avoided since 2021

More than 1,800 smart switches installed through the Smart Energy Plan

Reliability improvements of up to 40% attributed to smart switches and other upgrades

“In this case, we're looking only at smart switch performance during what we define as major weather events. But these devices are working 24/7, rain or shine, to support reliability for our customers,” said Tim Lafser, senior vice president of energy delivery for Ameren Missouri. “The true scope of outage prevention efforts is actually much greater, thanks to Smart Energy Plan investments.”

The company cited several storm events during the first half of 2025, including Winter Storm Blair in January, a tornado outbreak in March, an April tornado in Delta, Missouri, and the May 16 tornado in St. Louis. These events significantly impacted infrastructure across Ameren Missouri’s service territory.

The Smart Energy Plan also includes broader infrastructure investments beyond smart switches. These efforts include installation of composite poles — designed to be stronger than traditional wood poles — as well as storm-hardening of more than 250 miles of overhead power lines since 2019. The upgrades aim to increase system resilience and reduce restoration times during outages.

"Our commitment to powering the quality of life for our customers and the communities we serve drives everything we do," said Lafser. "Reliable energy means more than keeping the lights on; it ensures families can live without disruption while also fueling economic development across Missouri, attracting businesses and supporting jobs in the region."

Ameren Missouri plans to continue deploying smart switches and strengthening additional infrastructure, including substations and underground cables, as part of its ongoing efforts to support grid reliability.