Con Edison Works to Restore Power Amid Southeast Queens Heat Wave Outages

Con Edison has restored electricity to more than 1,600 customers in Southeast Queens and is continuing efforts to restore service to approximately 6,200 customers who remain without power following a regional heat wave.

As part of its response, Con Edison has implemented an 8 percent voltage reduction for some customers in southeastern Queens to help manage energy demand while crews perform equipment repairs.

The affected area is bounded by Grand Central Parkway to the north, Jamaica Bay to the south, the Nassau County line to the east, and Queens Boulevard and the Van Wyck Expressway to the west. Neighborhoods in this area include Bellaire, Bellerose, Cambria Heights, Floral Park, Glen Oaks, Hollis, Holliswood, Jamaica, Jamaica Hills, Laurelton, Queens Village, Springfield Gardens, St. Albans, and South Jamaica, serving a total of approximately 166,000 customers.

Residents in the area are being asked to reduce energy use where possible. Recommendations include avoiding the use of high-energy appliances such as washers, dryers, and microwaves, limiting air conditioning to one unit per household set at the highest comfortable temperature, and postponing electric vehicle charging when possible, until system repairs are completed.