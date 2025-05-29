Eversource to Install First Smart Meters in Western Massachusetts in Summer 2025

Eversource will begin installing the first smart meters at customers’ homes and businesses in Western Massachusetts in late July and continue through the following months.

The energy company will expand to Eastern Massachusetts in installing network devices, a technology extending the range of Eversource’s meter network and helping the smart meters safely and securely communicate important information back to the company.

Eversource will send customers in Western Massachusetts a series of notification letters approximately 90, 60, and 30 days in advance of work to install smart meters starts in their community. The energy company is also reaching to customers in Eastern Massachusetts with information to support the transition to smart meters in their neighborhood.

Smart meters will help Eversource to start or end a customer’s service remotely while moving in or out of their home, eliminating the need to schedule a crew to come out. Customers will also be able to sign up to receive high usage alerts if the amount of energy exceeds a set threshold based on their historical energy usage and other helpful notifications.

The transition to smart meters for all Eversource’s Massachusetts electric customers is expected to take approximately three years for completion. Eversource will send a letter to customers whose meters are being upgraded to the latest technology in the next few months, and all customers will be notified several times in advance of work to install their new smart meter.

“This modern, smart tech will enable our customers to monitor their energy use in near real time—including how they use power, how much they use and peak times of use during the day—so that they can make informed decisions about the most effective ways to reduce their energy consumption and bill,” said Eversource Senior Vice President of Customer Operations, Digital Strategy and Chief Customer Officer, Jared Lawrence. “The information smart meters provide will also significantly improve service for our customers by enabling our team to proactively address power outages before they occur and to deliver enhanced, real-time outage alerts.”