FirstEnergy Crews from 18 States Continue Power Restoration Efforts in Pennsylvania and West Virginia After Recent Storms

Utility crews from FirstEnergy Corp., supported by workers from 18 states, are continuing efforts to restore electricity across portions of West Virginia and central and southwestern Pennsylvania. The restoration follows a series of severe storms earlier in the week that caused significant power outages and infrastructure damage.

The storms, which included heavy rain and straight-line winds on Tuesday followed by additional thunderstorms on Thursday, led to power outages for more than 430,000 FirstEnergy customers. As of the latest update, service has been restored to approximately 381,000 customers, representing about 87% of those affected.

Roughly 4,900 personnel — including FirstEnergy crews and additional workers from Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, and West Virginia—are involved in the restoration efforts. As work is completed in certain areas, crews are being reassigned to locations with ongoing outages.

The following updates were provided by FirstEnergy’s operating companies as of 11 a.m.:

Mon Power: Approximately 96% of the 52,900 affected customers have had service restored. About 2,000 remain without power. Most remaining customers are expected to have service restored by 11 p.m. today.

Penn Power: About 96% of the 13,500 customers impacted have had service restored. The remaining 500 customers are expected to be restored by 11 p.m. tomorrow.

Penelec: Around 92% of 124,200 affected customers have had power restored. Approximately 9,600 customers remain without service. Restoration estimates by county include: Blair County – by Saturday, May 3 at 11 p.m. Cambria County – by Saturday, May 3 at 11 p.m. Clearfield County – most by Saturday, May 3 at 11 p.m.; hardest-hit areas by Sunday, May 4 at 11 p.m. Indiana County – by Saturday, May 3 at 11 p.m. Mifflin County – by Friday, May 2 at 11 p.m.

West Penn Power: Approximately 79% of 200,300 affected customers have had power restored. Roughly 41,250 customers remain without service. Estimated restoration times for remaining areas are: Allegheny County – by Sunday, May 4 at 11 p.m. Armstrong County – by Monday, May 5 at 3 p.m. Butler County – by Sunday, May 4 at 11 p.m. Centre County – by Sunday, May 4 at 11 p.m. Greene County – by Saturday, May 3 at 11 p.m. Washington County – most by Saturday, May 3 at 11 p.m.; hardest-hit areas by Sunday, May 4 at 11 p.m. Westmoreland County – most by Saturday, May 3 at 11 p.m.; hardest-hit areas by Monday, May 5 at 3 p.m.



The provided Estimated Times of Restoration (ETRs) indicate when service is expected to be restored for the majority of customers in each area. Some customers may see power return before the listed times.