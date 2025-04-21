Repair Work on Electricity Transmission Link Between Finland and Estonia to Initiate in May

The actual repair work on the damaged EstLink 2 electricity transmission link between Finland and Estonia will begin in May 2025 and is expected to return to commercial use on July 15, 2025.

Preliminary work was carried out on the EstLink 2 submarine cable connection during February and April. The damaged section of the cable was excavated and cut out at sea for further examination, and the remaining cable sections were tested for integrity.

The preliminary work intends to reduce the risks associated with the actual repair work and will help refine the details of the actual repair plan.

“A new cable is being installed on the seabed to replace the existing one over a distance of approximately one kilometer,” said unit manager, Fingrid, Kimmo Nepola. “The repair work has been planned and prepared since January in close cooperation with Nexans, the company carrying out the work.”

The cable connection will return to commercial use upon completion of the repair and the tests ensuring the functionality of the cable connection is achieved.