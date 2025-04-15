AEP Renews Contract with Think Power Solutions for Transmission and Construction Support

American Electric Power (AEP) will continue its partnership with Think Power Solutions under a renewed agreement that extends their collaboration on critical utility infrastructure work. The renewed contract enables Think Power Solutions to maintain its support for AEP’s transmission and construction efforts across a broad range of projects.

Think Power consultants will provide Transmission Construction Representative Oversight Services (TCR) and Field Construction Oversight Services (FCR), helping manage substation, transmission line, aerial and underground fiber, civil, and tower projects. These services include on-the-ground construction oversight and data reporting, with the goal of ensuring consistent execution across AEP’s service areas.

Hari Vasudevan, founder and CEO of Think Power Solutions, emphasized the importance of the ongoing relationship. “We’re proud to continue supporting AEP’s infrastructure initiatives,” he said, noting the company’s focus on reliability, efficiency, and safety.

Headquartered in Texas, Think Power Solutions has provided field and consulting services to utilities across the U.S. for more than a decade. The firm is known for integrating AI and advanced analytics into its work, particularly in support of electric grid modernization and project oversight.

Safety remains a key part of Think Power’s approach. The company has logged over 2 million work hours without injury and has received multiple recognitions from AEP, including the Zero Harm Safety Club Award.

The contract renewal reinforces a long-standing collaboration between the two companies and highlights the increasing role of data and digital tools in modern utility operations.