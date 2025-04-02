Manitoba Hydro Announces Equipment Upgrades in Western Manitoba

Manitoba Hydro is replacing equipment throughout western Manitoba to ensure steady power and reduce the number and duration of outages.

With aging equipment and damage from winter storms, electrical infrastructure in western parts of the province is becoming less reliable and struggling to keep up with demand. To ensure communities have reliable, affordable energy, the utility is working on three projects throughout the Westman and Parkland regions.

The company has built a new electrical station west of Portage la Prairie, Wash’ake Mayzoon, and will be installing a new high-voltage transmission line connecting the station to Dorsey Converter Station northwest of Winnipeg. The upgrades will not only serve Portage la Prairie but also connect communities throughout the southwest by reducing the number and length of outages. This work is a result of $70.9 million in funding from the federal government.

Manitoba Hydro is also replacing equipment at the Dauphin-Vermillion Station to keep energy affordable and to ensure more reliable power for the community. The City of Brandon relies on Brandon-Victoria Station for electricity, and there are no backup options. Thus, the utility is replacing many pieces of equipment, like transformer banks, breakers, and risers, to make sure the power is more reliable and support families and business in Westman.