Austin Energy to Incorporate Results of Studies of Overhead Electrical Distribution Lines Into Comprehensive Reliability Plan

Austin Energy plans to incorporate the results of two independent studies focused on its 5,000 miles of overhead electrical distribution lines into a comprehensive reliability plan and has briefed City Council on the results of the first of these studies.

Austin Energy partnered with engineering firm 1898 & Co. to study the feasibility and cost of burying overhead power lines. A second study, focused on hardening existing overhead lines in areas vulnerable to outages and wildfires, is expected to conclude in May.

Both studies will inform a comprehensive Distribution Resiliency Plan arranged by Austin Energy to present to Austin City Council toward the end of 2025.

1898 & Co. recommended that due to the cost, environmental concerns and community impacts, Austin Energy needs to analyze projects to see where strategic undergrounding is suitable or where an overhead alternative may be an option as compared to undergrounding. The consultant further recommended Austin Energy to include the study results and data in a larger strategy for reliability and resilience.

The study noted a variety of challenges to undergrounding work including environmentally sensitive or protected areas, limited space within underground easements, acquiring permits, telecommunication line relocation, rocky soils and traffic disruption. 1898 & Co. concluded roughly 120 miles of Austin Energy’s lines are anticipated to have benefits exceeding the costs of undergrounding power lines, but other resiliency solutions are predicted to be more effective and less costly as compared to undergrounding.

The undergrounding feasibility study estimated that placing all of Austin Energy’s overhead lines underground is expected to cost $50 billion and require lots of work. However, Austin Energy’s budget is approximately $2 billion for the entire Fiscal Year 2025.

The two distribution system studies will bolster the ongoing reliability initiatives: