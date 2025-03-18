FirstEnergy Crews Continue Power Restoration Efforts Following Severe Storms
FirstEnergy Corp. reports that power has been restored to nearly 261,000 of the approximately 311,000 customers who experienced outages due to severe thunderstorms on Sunday. Restoration efforts are ongoing, with crews working extended shifts alongside additional personnel from external utilities and contractors to complete repairs safely and efficiently.
The storm system brought heavy rain and winds exceeding 65 mph across Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland, causing widespread outages due to downed trees, broken poles, and damaged power lines. The most significant impacts were reported in western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia, where restoration efforts are expected to continue over the coming days.
For safety, customers are advised to assume all downed or low-hanging power lines are energized and dangerous. Individuals should maintain a distance of at least 30 feet and exercise caution in areas where power lines are entangled with trees or debris. Downed lines should be reported immediately by calling 911.
FirstEnergy has mobilized all available internal line crews, hazard responders, forestry teams, and support staff, while securing more than 330 additional line workers to assist with restoration. Despite challenges such as downed trees and road closures, crews are working continuously to restore service as quickly as possible.
Current Outage Updates as of 10 a.m. March 17:
- Penelec: Approximately 96,900 customers in northern and central Pennsylvania lost power, with about 19,800 still affected. Power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 19, in the hardest-hit areas, including DuBois, Clearfield, Indiana, and Philipsburg. Other customers will see restoration throughout today and tomorrow.
- West Penn Power: Approximately 54,500 customers in western Pennsylvania were impacted, with 17,200 still without service. Areas such as Uniontown and State College are expected to have power restored by 11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 19, while most other customers should have service by 3 p.m. tomorrow.
- Mon Power & Potomac Edison: Around 44,000 customers in West Virginia experienced outages, with fewer than 7,000 still affected. Restoration in the hardest-hit areas, including Clarksburg and White Hall, is expected by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 18. Other customers will regain service throughout the day.