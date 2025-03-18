FirstEnergy Crews Continue Power Restoration Efforts Following Severe Storms

FirstEnergy Corp. reports that power has been restored to nearly 261,000 of the approximately 311,000 customers who experienced outages due to severe thunderstorms on Sunday. Restoration efforts are ongoing, with crews working extended shifts alongside additional personnel from external utilities and contractors to complete repairs safely and efficiently.

The storm system brought heavy rain and winds exceeding 65 mph across Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland, causing widespread outages due to downed trees, broken poles, and damaged power lines. The most significant impacts were reported in western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia, where restoration efforts are expected to continue over the coming days.

For safety, customers are advised to assume all downed or low-hanging power lines are energized and dangerous. Individuals should maintain a distance of at least 30 feet and exercise caution in areas where power lines are entangled with trees or debris. Downed lines should be reported immediately by calling 911.

FirstEnergy has mobilized all available internal line crews, hazard responders, forestry teams, and support staff, while securing more than 330 additional line workers to assist with restoration. Despite challenges such as downed trees and road closures, crews are working continuously to restore service as quickly as possible.

