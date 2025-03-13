National Grid Receives Planning Approval for Grain to Tilbury Project

National Grid has secured full planning approval for the Grain to Tilbury project from Thurrock Council in Essex and Gravesham Borough Council in Kent. The project aims to enhance the reliability and capacity of the UK’s electricity network by replacing aging infrastructure.

As part of The Great Grid Upgrade, a national initiative to modernize the electricity grid, the project will replace the existing Thames Cable Tunnel, originally installed in the 1960s, which has reached the end of its operational life.

The approved plans include the construction of a 2.3-kilometre tunnel beneath the River Thames, installation of new cabling, and the development of headhouses at both ends to facilitate access. Cable sealing end compounds will also be installed to integrate the new underground cable into the broader electricity network. Ferrovial, in partnership with BEMO (Ferrovial BEMO JV), has commenced construction, with completion anticipated in 2029.

Further refurbishment of the overhead line between Tilbury, Kingsnorth, and the Isle of Grain is also planned. This phase is scheduled for 2028, with opportunities for local communities to provide input as planning progresses.

“The approval of our planning applications marks a key milestone in upgrading the electricity infrastructure in the region,” said Mark Farmer, Grain to Tilbury Project Director. “We look forward to advancing the project and continuing engagement with local communities and stakeholders.”