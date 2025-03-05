Oncor Responds to Severe Storm Outages with Assessment and Restoration Efforts

Oncor crews are actively assessing damage, repairing infrastructure, and restoring power to customers affected by the severe storm system that moved through the region on the morning of March 4. The storm, which spanned hundreds of miles from West Texas through the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and into the eastern region, produced heavy lightning and straight-line winds of 75-80 mph, causing significant damage, particularly in North Texas.

At its peak, the storm resulted in more than 335,000 outages. Since then, approximately 80,000 customers have had power restored, with crews continuing work on the remaining 255,000 outages. Automated systems have played a key role in rerouting electricity to undamaged lines, minimizing disruptions for some customers.

Damage assessment is a critical first step in the restoration process. Oncor’s evaluation teams are conducting inspections on foot and by air, when conditions permit, to assess poles, wires, transformers, and other equipment. These efforts help prioritize restoration work and provide more accurate estimates for power restoration timelines.

Strong non-thunderstorm winds, with gusts of up to 50-60 mph, are expected to persist which may contribute to additional outages and could delay restoration efforts if conditions become hazardous for crews.

Oncor crews and support teams are working as safely and efficiently as possible to restore power.