Florida Power & Light Company Achieves More Than $16 Billion in Overall Fuel Savings for Customers From Power Generation Fleet
March 3, 2025
Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) has achieved more than $16 billion in overall fuel savings for customers from its power generation fleet, which includes natural gas, nuclear power and solar and battery storage.
The company saved customers $867 million in fuel costs in 2024 alone. FPL delivered 59% better reliability and bills that are nearly 40% lower than the national average as it modernized and diversified the FPL power generation fleet.
- Fuel-efficient natural gas: By modernizing its power plant fleet, FPL has saved customers more than $16 billion in fuel costs since 2001. This includes $1.1 billion in fuel savings from low-cost solar energy centers.
- Clean nuclear energy: FPL’s Turkey Point and St. Lucie nuclear power plants have been providing customers with clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy for decades. Combined, the plants generate nearly 3,500 MW of energy, which is the equivalent of powering more than 2 million homes and businesses.
- Solar energy centers: FPL’s solar energy centers provide enough low-cost, clean energy to power over 1.5 million homes across the state annually, saving customers $1.1 billion in fuel costs. Each solar site delivers hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax property payments to the counties where they operate.
- Investing in battery storage: The FPL Manatee Energy Storage Center, a 409-MW/900-MWh system has enough capacity to power approximately 329,000 homes.
Voice your opinion!
Voice your opinion!
To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of T&D World, create an account today!
Latest from Electric Utility Operations
Latest from Electric Utility Operations