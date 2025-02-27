Entergy Commits Six-Point Plan for Louisiana Customers Over the Next Decade

Entergy has committed a six-point plan, Louisiana 100 Plan, to be carried out for the people of Louisiana over the next decade.

The plan is a series of six specific goals Entergy Louisiana has set for itself and its employees over the next decade to better serve the state. The plan not only outlines detailed targets for the affordability and resiliency of power but also specifies the company’s role in the state’s economic development as well as job creation efforts.

The plan directs the company’s future investments in Louisiana non-profits and communities for projects that benefit its neighbors. The company will share the plan and its progress with the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the Governor, the Legislature and other state and local leaders.

For Louisiana pocketbooks

Strive to keep Louisiana residential electric rates 100 points below the national average.

To make sure rates remain affordable, the company will:

Continue to transform and diversify power generation fleet by maintaining existing nuclear plants and incorporating more renewables.

Maintain membership in Midcontinent Independent System Operator, a grid operator that helps enhance reliability and operational efficiency for utilities in the middle of the U.S. from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.

Strategically investing in transmission and distribution grid hardening projects that would reduce storm restoration costs and result in significant cost savings for customers.

Aggressively pursue alternative funding sources like government grants to offset investment costs that may increase bills.

Execute a regulatory blueprint that reduces fees like late fees and connection/reconnection fees and expanding a program that provides discounts to low-income older adults.

For Louisiana power

Strengthen the Louisiana grid by storm hardening more than 100 circuits across the state every year.

To build resilience into power grid, the company will:

Execute comprehensive grid resilience plans that were approved by the Louisiana Public Service Commission and New Orleans City Council. The plans include replacing or upgrading thousands of utility poles with stronger ones designed to withstand higher winds and more extreme weather events. Ultimately, the plans will help avoid billions of dollars in future storm restoration costs.

Continue to inspect, maintain and improve the power grid through reliability projects that include trimming trees and limbs away from power lines, replacing utility poles and power lines and installing smart devices that add automation to the electric system.

For Louisiana prosperity

Boost the Louisiana economy by attracting $100 billion in new industrial projects with reliable power and competitive rates.

To drive economic development and create new jobs, the company will:

Partner with the State of Louisiana and its economic development arm, Louisiana Economic Development, as well as regional economic development organizations and educational institutions that are exploring modern energy production and building the workforce of the future.

Continue efforts to retain existing businesses and industries and recruit new economic development projects to Louisiana. This will help keep jobs and create new ones.

Make sure there is reliable and sustainable power today and into the future to serve existing businesses as well as the new ones. This keeps Louisiana attractive to people and their families.

For Louisiana paychecks

Create 100,000 new, non-utility jobs with strategic power investments across Louisiana.

To make sure businesses and industries have the power and workforce they need to operate in Louisiana, the company is:

Strengthening partnerships with state and local agencies, organizations and educational institutions.

Investing in programs and initiatives that develop the workforce of the future.

Building out infrastructure like transmission lines and adding sustainable energy the state needs to support business and industrial growth, which ultimately leads to high paying jobs and economic activity.

For Louisiana partners

Invest $100 million in shareholder dollars to Louisiana communities, schools, charities and non-proﬁts.

To step beyond the grid and invest in communities, the company is committed to:

Providing charitable contributions that support philanthropic focus areas. These donations do not affect customers’ bills; they are funded by shareholders who invest back into the communities served.

Advocating for and supporting programs like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Entergy’s The Power to Care, which provide utility bill assistance to low-income customers, older adults and individuals with disabilities.

For Louisiana people

Give employees paid time off to volunteer in their communities, providing $100,000 in labor value every month to Louisiana non-profits.

To enhance the quality of life for everyone, the company organizes, promotes and participates in volunteer efforts. These initiatives include efforts to clean up and protect the environment, reduce hunger, create healthier communities and keep the spirit and culture of Louisiana alive for future generations.