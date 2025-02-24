SECC Survey Finds Strong Consumer Interest in Winter Demand Response Programs

A recent survey from the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC) indicates that 79 percent of consumers would likely participate in a voluntary winter demand response program, adjusting their heating system in exchange for a small financial incentive.

The survey also found that 59 percent of respondents expressed interest in a direct load control (DLC) program, where the energy provider manages heating system adjustments. However, interest was notably higher among consumers with smart thermostats, with 69 percent indicating they would likely participate in such a program.

The report, titled Warming Up to Winter Demand Response, is the latest installment in SECC’s Smart Energy Snapshot Series. Conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,083 adults, the survey provides insights for electricity providers and industry stakeholders on consumer perspectives regarding winter demand response programs, potential concerns, and preferred communication methods.

While many consumers are open to participating in these programs, the survey highlights key concerns:

47 percent are focused on ensuring household comfort.

46 percent seek clear confirmation of cost savings.

30 percent worry about potential wear and tear on heating systems.

In terms of communication preferences, most consumers prefer to receive information and notifications about winter demand response programs directly from their energy providers. According to the survey, 61 percent would like to learn about these programs from energy providers, compared to 16 percent from thermostat manufacturers. Additionally, 72 percent prefer program notifications from their energy providers, while 20 percent would opt for notifications from thermostat manufacturers.