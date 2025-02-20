Southern Company Becomes First U.S. Utility Approved for FAA Part 91 Exemption for BVLOS Drone Operations

Southern Company has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for a 14 CFR Part 91 exemption, allowing beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations using SwissDrones unmanned aerial systems (UAS). The company is the first U.S. utility to secure this exemption, achieved through a partnership with Phoenix Air Unmanned. This approval marks a step forward in the use of BVLOS technology for utility applications and contributes to ongoing regulatory developments in the industry.

The use of BVLOS drone operations enables more efficient infrastructure monitoring, storm damage assessment, and proactive maintenance. By leveraging SwissDrones technology, Southern Company aims to enhance service reliability while reducing the need for traditional inspection methods such as helicopters and ground-based teams. This approach minimizes disruptions and facilitates faster, more accurate infrastructure assessments.

“This exemption allows us to further explore the benefits of unmanned aerial systems in supporting infrastructure inspections,” said Dean Barefield, Southern Company’s UAS program manager. “Working with Phoenix Air Unmanned has helped us advance our capabilities while ensuring safe and effective operations.”

The FAA’s Part 91 exemption permits the operation of advanced vertical takeoff and landing platforms without requiring a pilot or visual observer to maintain direct line of sight. This approval reflects the agency’s evolving approach to integrating drones into national airspace for commercial and industrial use.

“Our collaboration with Phoenix Air Unmanned has been key to securing this exemption,” said Kevin Brown, Southern Company’s general manager of system aviation operations. “This step supports broader industry adoption of BVLOS technology and contributes to ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency and safety in energy infrastructure management.”