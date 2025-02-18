DTE Energy Invested $4.4 Billion in Electric and Gas Infrastructure to Improve Reliability and Generate Cleaner Energy

In 2024, DTE Electric announced investment of over $2.5 billion in infrastructure improvements and $1.1 billion in cleaner generation, while DTE Gas invested $740 million to upgrade its natural gas system and expand service to rural communities.

The investments in utility infrastructure helped customers experience a nearly 70% reduction in time spent without power.

“We invested a historic $4 billion to modernize our infrastructure, which enabled our team to make significant progress building the electric grid of the future and upgrading our natural gas pipelines to produce more reliable, affordable and cleaner energy for our customers,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy chairman and CEO. “Furthermore, our progress in 2024 positions DTE to support Michigan’s economic growth by powering the rise of data centers and the electrification of vehicles.”

The accomplishments are:

Top-tier bill management for customers; reduced customers' bills by $300 million in fuel and transportation cost savings: Reduced the Power Supply Cost Recovery (PSCR) mechanism, which represents the actual cost of the fuel and other sources the company uses to produce electricity, by approximately $300 million through 2025. This adjustment reduced residential customers’ average electric bill by approximately $5 per month starting November 1, 2024. Combined with this bill reduction, the electric rate order from the Michigan Public Service Commission results in residential electric customers not experiencing an increase in their monthly bills. Through supplier cost management, operational excellence and energy efficiency initiatives, DTE can claim top-tier bill management since 2021.

Customers experienced a nearly 70% improvement in time spent without power from 2023 to 2024: DTE Electric made great progress toward improving reliability in 2024 by installing more than 450 smart technology reclosers, upgrading existing infrastructure including 850 miles of power lines and 3,400 utility poles, and trimming more than 4,300 miles of trees. This work to build a smarter, stronger and more resilient grid, coupled with less extreme weather, resulted in DTE customers experiencing a nearly 70% improvement in time spent without power from 2023 to 2024.

Supported vulnerable customers by connecting them to $144 million in energy assistance: In the 2023-2024, DTE continued its partnership with human service agencies to connect vulnerable customers to nearly $144 million in energy assistance, providing access to more than $660 million in financial aid over the last five years.

hampioned legislation to assist low-income customers: Worked shoulder to shoulder with community leaders to double the Michigan Energy Assistance Program (MEAP) funding to $100 million in five years and increase the eligibility of MEAP funds to 200% of the Federal Poverty Level.

Brought comfort to Michigan families with $63 million in Energy Efficiency Assistance: DTE’s Energy Efficiency Assistance (EEA) program provided $63 million in critical home upgrades at no cost to income-qualified customers, helping them lower their energy bills while improving their comfort and safety. Nearly 5,000 Michigan families benefit annually from EEA upgrades like new LED light bulbs, insulation, air sealing and furnace and boiler tune-ups or replacements, high-efficiency water heaters and ENERGY STAR refrigerators. In 2025, DTE allocated over $2 million to Detroit’s North Coyle neighborhood, where families face some of the city’s highest energy usage and completed nearly 3,000 HVAC upgrades and replacements for residents in this area and across the service territory.

Improved safety, reliability and service for natural gas customers: DTE Gas ensured the continued delivery of safe and reliable energy to 1.3 million customers across Michigan by replacing cast iron pipes with more durable materials and moving nearly 16,000 natural gas meters to the outside of homes and businesses to ensure people’s safety. DTE Gas also expanded natural gas service to 3,200 new customers in central and northern Michigan and earned top score in Customer Satisfaction for Business Natural Gas Service in Midwest from J.D. Power.

Launched DTE’s solar park and battery energy storage center: Sauk Solar, a 150 MW solar park with nearly 347,000 solar panels, began operations in October in central Michigan, generating enough clean energy to power approximately 40,000 homes. Sauk is one of the six new solar parks to come online, all of which are funded by customers voluntarily enrolled in MIGreenPower. DTE also inaugurated a battery energy storage plant, the Trenton Channel Energy Center, in June. The company continues to build renewable energy and storage projects to meet customer demand through its CleanVision MIGreenPower program. These new initiatives will help DTE reach its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and help Michigan achieve its renewable energy standard of 60% by 2035.

Invested $3.3 billion in local businesses and created jobs in Michigan: DTE spent $3.3 billion with local businesses in 2024, creating and sustaining nearly 14,000 jobs across Michigan. The company continues to be a leader in partnering with local suppliers, investing more than $24 billion since 2010 and creating or sustaining 92,000 Michigan jobs.

DTE Energy Foundation granted $420,000 to Michigan domestic violence shelters: Continuing its mission to support victims of domestic violence in Michigan, DTE Energy Foundation awarded $420,000 to 45 state-funded domestic violence shelters, bringing the Foundation’s total commitment to more than $3 million over the past six years.

Earned numerous honors as a great place to work including: Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for the 12th consecutive year, placing DTE in the top 6% of companies globally. C. Everett Koop National Health Award for programs to improve employee health and wellness. Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion, earning a top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index. Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency Employer Innovator Award for proactive recruitment and onboarding programs to improve veterans’ lives.



“In 2024, our financial strength and constructive regulatory environment allowed us to continue to invest above our generated cash flows to provide improved reliability and cleaner, more affordable energy to millions of Michiganders," stated David Ruud, DTE's executive vice president and CFO. "We are well-prepared to meet our financial targets in 2025 and excited about our future."