California Public Utilities Commission Updates Electric Utility Transmission Siting Regulations

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has updated its electric utility transmission siting regulations to modernize and accelerate planning, permission, and building of transmission infrastructure for addressing electricity reliability and meet the state’s clean energy goals.

The new electric transmission process adjustments under General Order (GO) 131-D (now updated to GO 131-E), are part of the CPUC’s process to implement Senate Bill (SB) 529 (Hertzberg, 2022), which requires reforms to the permitting, approval, and construction processes for electric transmission projects.

“These changes will accelerate permitting timelines by reducing redundancy and shifting environmental analysis earlier in the application process,” said Commissioner Karen Douglas, who is assigned to the proceeding. “This modernization of the CPUC’s approach to permitting is an important step in preparing the CPUC to address the scale of grid upgrades that will be needed to maintain a reliable electricity system over time and meet the state’s climate goals.”

Transmission regulation updates are essential as the CPUC modernizes infrastructure planning and permitting. The new regulations include: