California Public Utilities Commission Updates Electric Utility Transmission Siting Regulations
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has updated its electric utility transmission siting regulations to modernize and accelerate planning, permission, and building of transmission infrastructure for addressing electricity reliability and meet the state’s clean energy goals.
The new electric transmission process adjustments under General Order (GO) 131-D (now updated to GO 131-E), are part of the CPUC’s process to implement Senate Bill (SB) 529 (Hertzberg, 2022), which requires reforms to the permitting, approval, and construction processes for electric transmission projects.
“These changes will accelerate permitting timelines by reducing redundancy and shifting environmental analysis earlier in the application process,” said Commissioner Karen Douglas, who is assigned to the proceeding. “This modernization of the CPUC’s approach to permitting is an important step in preparing the CPUC to address the scale of grid upgrades that will be needed to maintain a reliable electricity system over time and meet the state’s climate goals.”
Transmission regulation updates are essential as the CPUC modernizes infrastructure planning and permitting. The new regulations include:
- Pre-Filing Consultation: Transmission project applicants are required to meet with CPUC staff at least six months before submitting their applications to help better prepare applicants and create a smoother review process.
- Applicant-Prepared Documents: Transmission project applicants are allowed to submit their own draft versions of California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) documents with their transmission project applications in order to expedite environmental review by minimizing duplication and enabling applicants to complete more of the analysis before filing an application.
- Pilot Program to Explore Faster Environmental Review: A pilot program has been created to track CPUC CEQA review timelines and explore the potential for a faster CEQA review process for certain electric transmission projects.
- Presumption of Need for Projects: A rebuttable presumption has been implemented per Assembly Bill (AB) 1373, such that when the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) has determined that a project is needed, the CPUC will defer to that determination of need. This streamlines CEQA review by avoiding duplicative need determinations and unnecessary alternatives analysis.