IID Board Approves Power Rate Update to Enhance Service Reliability and Support Infrastructure Improvements in California

The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) Board of Directors has approved a power rate update designed to enhance service reliability and support infrastructure improvements, ensuring IID’s rates remain among the lowest in California.

The Board also approved the deployment of $10 million in ratepayer assistance and energy efficiency funding to lower customer bills, unanimously.

The rate adjustment follows rising costs associated with maintaining and modernizing the district’s electric system. The update will help address increasing expenses related to infrastructure upgrades, fuel and power procurement, material and labor costs, and compliance with California’s renewable energy mandates.

“Today’s decision is a critical step in securing a stronger and more resilient future for IID and the communities we serve,” said IID Board Chairwoman, Gina Dockstader. “This rate update enables us to make much-needed investments in our infrastructure to continue delivering reliable and affordable power while meeting evolving state and federal requirements.”

The Board will support ratepayers through direct assistance and energy efficiency initiatives. As part of this commitment, the Board also unanimously approved Resolution No. 4-2025, allocating $10 million from IID’s Public Benefits Fund to support customers:

$5 million dedicated to bill payment assistance programs, offering direct relief to those in need.

$5 million invested in energy efficiency programs to help customers reduce energy consumption and lower their utility costs.

The revenues generated by the proposed rate update will help IID: