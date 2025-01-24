Entergy Teams Tackle Record Snowfall and Cold in Louisiana

Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans have released details of their response to the historic winter weather conditions that recently impacted the state. Despite record-breaking low temperatures and significant snowfall in several regions, the companies’ systems and teams successfully minimized power outages and ensured a swift restoration process for affected customers.

The National Weather Service reported that temperatures in Louisiana fell to unprecedented lows, exceeding previous records by more than 10 degrees in some areas. Greater New Orleans recorded snowfall totals of over eight inches, surpassing the previous record of 2.7 inches set in 1963. Other parts of the state, including Southwest Louisiana and the Capital Region, experienced snowfall accumulations of up to 12 inches.

During the event, Entergy Louisiana recorded peak outages of approximately 6,500 customers, while Entergy New Orleans reported around 2,400. Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans deployed over 2,750 workers statewide to address outages, repair damages, and restore power as efficiently as possible.

“Our teams worked diligently to prepare for and respond to the unprecedented weather conditions,” said Jason Willis, vice president of reliability for Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans. “We are grateful to our crews for their hard work and to our customers for their patience as we worked to restore power safely and efficiently.”

The winter storm posed significant challenges, including icy roadways, downed tree limbs, and increased energy demand due to cold-load pickup—a surge in power usage as electricity is restored to impacted areas. Despite these obstacles, Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans credited proactive planning and dedicated personnel for maintaining efficient restoration efforts during the extreme weather event.