CenterPoint Energy Restores Power to All Customers Impacted by Winter Storm Blair

CenterPoint Energy announced Saturday that power has been fully restored to all customers who were affected by Winter Storm Blair and are able to safely receive service. The restoration efforts involved an expanded workforce of CenterPoint employees, contractors, and mutual aid personnel, who worked around the clock to address damage caused by heavy ice accumulation, falling trees, and broken poles and equipment.

Winter Storm Blair caused significant damage across CenterPoint’s southwestern Indiana service area, resulting in power outages for over 61,000 customers. The storm marked the most extensive impact in more than 15 years. Restoration efforts began early on Monday and culminated in the complete restoration of service to affected customers by the weekend.

By Friday night, more than 99.9% of impacted customers had their power restored, with the remaining complex outages addressed shortly thereafter.

Restoration Efforts in Detail

The heavy ice and snow from Winter Storm Blair caused widespread outages as ice accumulation damaged power lines and tree limbs fell onto infrastructure. Starting January 5, crews worked diligently to repair hundreds of downed lines, replace damaged poles, and clear debris.

By Tuesday evening, over 50% of impacted customers had their power restored, and by Wednesday night, restoration efforts had reached more than 90%. Additional resources, including more than 1,000 mutual aid and contractor personnel, accelerated the process, enabling the company to complete restorations 24 hours ahead of initial projections.

Collaboration and Community Support

CenterPoint Energy partnered with local agencies to support affected residents, coordinating the establishment of warming centers and shelters. Organizations such as the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, the Catholic Diocese of Evansville, and the Southwest Chapter of the American Red Cross Indiana Region provided essential services, including snacks, bottled water, and shelter.

The company also recognized the critical support of local elected officials, emergency management teams, and first responders, who facilitated key aspects of the restoration effort.

“Our ability to mobilize and deploy more than 1,000 personnel in Evansville was significantly enhanced by the collaboration and assistance of local law enforcement agencies,” Bradford added. “The support of the Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office ensured crews could move quickly and safely to restore power.”