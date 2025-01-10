CenterPoint Energy Nears Complete Power Restoration Following Winter Storm Blair

CenterPoint Energy has restored power to nearly 99% of customers affected by Winter Storm Blair, which caused widespread outages across southeastern Indiana beginning Sunday. As of 10 p.m. Thursday, approximately 700 customers remain without power, down from a peak of 61,000 outages earlier this week.

Efforts to address the damage caused by downed trees, limbs, and thick ice have been underway around the clock. Over 1,000 personnel, including CenterPoint employees, contractors, and mutual assistance crews, have been mobilized to expedite repairs.

“We understand the challenges these outages have posed to the community and are grateful for our customers’ patience and understanding,” said Shane Bradford, Vice President of Indiana Electric. “Our crews have made significant progress, but we remain committed to restoring power safely and efficiently for all remaining customers.”

While most restoration work is now complete, a small number of isolated and complex outages are expected to extend into Friday. Crews will continue working until service is restored to all customers who can safely receive power.