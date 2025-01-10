SDG&E Implements Public Safety Power Shutoffs Amid High Wind Speeds and Elevated Wildfire Risk

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) initiated additional Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) late Thursday into early Friday in response to the return of strong Santa Ana winds and elevated wildfire risk. This action follows the restoration of power to customers impacted by earlier PSPS events on Thursday afternoon.

With Santa Ana winds forecasted to persist in the coming days, SDG&E emphasizes the importance of preparedness. This week marks the driest start to the rainy season in San Diego County in 174 years.

Current Wildfire Weather Conditions

Key factors contributing to heightened wildfire risks include:

Critically low vegetation moisture levels due to limited rainfall, exacerbated by strong winds.

Low humidity levels across SDG&E’s service area.

Widespread wind gusts exceeding 60-70 mph.

SDG&E’s Emergency Operations Center, supported by its team of meteorologists, is actively monitoring these severe weather conditions. With a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service still in effect, power will remain off in affected areas as long as high winds pose safety risks. Once conditions improve, SDG&E crews will begin patrolling and restoring power, utilizing pre-staged materials, equipment, and personnel to expedite the process.

SDG&E also reminds customers that unplanned outages, unrelated to PSPS events, may occur due to high winds and other weather conditions.

SDG&E has partnered with 211 San Diego and 211 Orange County to provide enhanced community resources during PSPS events.