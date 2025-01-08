LADWP Crews Work to Restore Power Amid Windstorm Impacts

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is actively responding to widespread power outages and water service challenges caused by severe windstorms affecting the City of Los Angeles. Crews are working around the clock to restore power, ensure water availability, and support firefighting efforts where needed.

As of 10:00 PM on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 117,261 customers remain without power out of LADWP’s 1.5 million electric customers. Since the onset of the storm, power has been restored to 48,096 customers. The communities most impacted as of 10:00 PM include North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Toluca Lake, Van Nuys, and Woodland Hills in the San Fernando Valley, as well as El Sereno, Eagle Rock, Highland Park, Boyle Heights, and Sawtelle in the Metro area.

In the Pacific Palisades, LADWP’s Water System crews are prioritizing water supplies to assist firefighting efforts. Access to certain elevated water tanks has been restricted due to fires in the vicinity, making it challenging to refill tanks as quickly as they are being depleted. While water remains available in the Palisades, supply may be limited in some higher elevation areas. LADWP is working in close coordination with the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) to address these challenges.

LADWP’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is fully activated and operating 24/7 to manage the response efforts across the organization. The department is also coordinating closely with the City of Los Angeles Emergency Operations Center to ensure alignment in response strategies.

Customers experiencing power outages can expect crews to respond within 24 to 48 hours. LADWP is closely monitoring conditions and will adjust response times as necessary.

Earlier in the day, as of 6:00 PM, 28,300 customers were without power. At that time, communities most affected included Echo Park, Harbor Gateway, Glassell Park, Sawtelle, Harbor City, Mid-Wilshire, Studio City, Toluca Lake, Valley Village, Panorama City, and North Hollywood. Since the windstorm began, power had been restored to 24,400 customers.

Electric crews are actively responding to restore power outages caused by high winds and flying debris.