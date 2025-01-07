CenterPoint Energy Provides Update on Ice Storm Restoration Efforts in Southwestern Indiana

CenterPoint Energy continues restoration efforts following the widespread damage caused by Winter Storm Blair, which has impacted 61,000 customers across its Indiana electric service territory since Sunday, January 5. As of noon on Tuesday, January 7, more than 50% of affected customers have had their power restored, with approximately 28,000 customers still awaiting service.

Crews are working around the clock to restore power as safely and efficiently as possible. The storm caused significant damage to the company’s infrastructure, resulting in over 1,600 individual outage events due to downed trees, broken poles, damaged lines, and other related issues. Restoration teams have encountered hundreds of fallen trees and limbs, along with extensive spans of downed wires.

CenterPoint Energy has mobilized additional resources, bringing the total restoration workforce to approximately 900—a tenfold increase from the usual day-to-day staffing. Restoration is expected to be substantially complete for customers able to receive service by the end of Friday, January 10, with most customers anticipated to have power restored sooner. Specific estimated restoration times will be provided later today.

To support residents experiencing outages and extreme winter conditions, CenterPoint Energy is working in collaboration with local organizations, including the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, the Catholic Diocese of Evansville, the City of Evansville, and the Southwest Chapter of the American Red Cross Indiana Region. Together, they have established warming centers and overnight shelters at key locations in the community. These centers offer a warm environment, bottled water, and snacks, with volunteer staff available to assist.

The restoration process prioritizes critical infrastructure such as hospitals, water treatment plants, and public safety facilities. Once these essential needs are met, crews will focus on repairs that restore power to the largest number of customers first, continuing until all affected customers are reconnected.

The forecast indicates extremely cold conditions will persist through the week, with minimal thawing expected, which may pose additional challenges to restoration efforts.