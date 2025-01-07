Avista Utilities Files 2025 Electric Integrated Resource Plan

Avista Utilities, an operating division of Avista, has filed its 2025 Electric Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission and the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.

The electric IRP balances resource requirements to meet Avista’s clean energy targets while maintaining a reliable and cost-effective resource mix. The plan includes adding new renewable resources including wind and solar through contract or ownership by the end of 2030 and calls for continuing Avista’s offerings of energy efficiency programs to help offset demand growth.

For adequate system supply, Avista will require reliable generation resources including either new natural gas generation or energy storage by the end of 2030. The plan recommends starting demand response programs designed to work with customers to lower their demand when the system is experiencing peak loads.

“The IRP also reveals the importance of maintaining and modernizing current infrastructure and the need to acquire new resources to meet customer growth,” said Scott Kinney, Avista’s vice president of energy resources and integrated planning. “To address this need, Avista will issue an All-Source Request for Proposals (RFP) in May that we expect will identify both capacity and renewable resources to ensure reliable service in the future.”

Some highlights of the 2025 IRP include: