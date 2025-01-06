Indiana Winter Storm: CenterPoint Energy Power Restoration Efforts Continue

Severe winter weather in southwestern Indiana has led to widespread power outages across CenterPoint Energy's service area, with ice accumulation and falling tree limbs causing significant damage to power lines. As of 9:30 p.m. on January 5, approximately 37,700 customers are without power, up from about 5,000 reported earlier at 5:30 p.m. Crews have successfully restored power to approximately 4,300 customers and continue working to address outages as quickly and safely as possible.

CenterPoint Energy has mobilized internal teams, contractors, and mutual aid resources to assist with restoration efforts. Additional crews arrived on Sunday morning and afternoon, underwent onboarding and training, and are being deployed as needed. Restoration efforts prioritize critical infrastructure, including hospitals, water treatment plants, and public service facilities. Once these facilities are addressed, crews focus on repairs that will restore power to the largest number of customers, continuing until service is fully restored to all affected areas.

“Conditions across southwestern Indiana remain challenging due to ice accumulation and freezing rain,” said Shane Bradford, Vice President of Indiana Electric at CenterPoint Energy. “While our crews are making steady progress, recurring outages in some areas have occurred as additional tree limbs and ice continue to impact power lines. We are prioritizing safety and appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers as we work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

Updates on restoration progress will continue to be shared as new information becomes available.