CenterPoint Energy Installs Approximately 7,060 Storm-Resilient Poles as Part of GHRI Phase Two

CenterPoint Energy has installed approximately 7,060 stronger, storm-resilient total poles from October-December, as part of the second phase of its Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI).

The company has completed installing an additional nearly 2.500 more storm-resilient poles; completed the clearance of more than approximately 400 more miles of power lines with high-risk vegetation, undergrounded 40 more miles of power lines to reduce the impact of extreme weather; and installed an additional 20 self-healing automation devices to minimize the impact of outages and help improve overall restoration times.

The resiliency actions outlined in GHRI Phase Two will lead to more than 125 million fewer outage minutes annually for customers, upon completion.

As part of the second phase of GHRI, which runs through May 31, 2025, CenterPoint teams will take additional actions, including beginning in early 2025, installing some 4,500 automated reliability devices to create a more self-healing grid and minimize sustained interruptions during major storm events as well as reduce restoration times; and establishing a network of 100 new weather monitoring stations.

The improvements will begin in early 2025 and completed before the start of the hurricane season of 2025.

The company is also working to expand and improve the way of communication with customers and engagement with communities before, during and after emergencies, including through a year-round safety and preparedness campaign.