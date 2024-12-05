FirstEnergy’s Mon Power and Potomac Edison Complete Inspections and Maintenance Across West Virginia for Winter 2024

FirstEnergy electric companies, Mon Power and Potomac Edison, have completed inspections and maintenance across their West Virginia service areas to help support electric system reliability as temperatures drop in winter 2024.

Mon Power and Potomac Edison personnel inspected substation equipment and winterized substation control buildings to ensure that essential components of its system continue to function properly during cold weather.

Electricians also inspected critical components using special thermovision cameras, which capture infrared images revealing potential problems, which are not visible through regular visual inspections. The infrared technology helps identify equipment issues such as loose connections and corrosion, and workers are able to make repairs to prevent potential power outages in the future.

Mon Power and Potomac Edison tree contractors expect to complete trimming along 6,800 miles of power lines by the end of 2024.

Company bucket trucks and other vehicles have also been inspected for safe operation during the winter season. The condition of tires and air braking systems, which can freeze up if moisture is present, were examined. Moreover, the company ensures the availability of snow removal equipment for employees to safely access work sites and company facilities.

Mon Power has completed maintenance on plant equipment and executed its winterization plan to ensure optimal performance during the winter months at its regulated power plants, Fort Martin Power Station and Harrison Power Station.